The holiday season brings loved ones together to share a meal. Why not try a new side dish to complement the centerpiece of the holiday feast? Try these simple vegetable-focused side dishes.
Serving roasted turkey? Try pan- or oven-roasted mushrooms with fresh sage, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. When roasting mushrooms, the goal is to brown and caramelize to unleash rich umami flavor.
Serving tenderloin filet? Pick up ShortCuts Brussels sprouts and roast with Dijon mustard and maple syrup, then finish with fresh pomegranate arils. A perfect pairing of savory and sweet to balance bitter cruciferous Brussels sprouts. The real star is the festive pop of color from pomegranate seeds.
Serving a ham roast? Try this sweet potato casserole, hold the marshmallow topping. This dish is fiber rich and lower in sugar.
PECAN SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
3 pounds sweet potatoes
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons Food Club orange juice
3 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
1 teaspoon orange zest
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 cup roughly chopped pecans
1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
2. Place the sweet potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Pierce each potato several times with the tip of a sharp knife. Brush the potatoes with 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with a pinch of kosher salt.
3. Bake until very tender, 45 minutes to an hour. Remove from the oven and reduce the heat to 350° F.
4. When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut them in half, scoop out the flesh into a bowl, and mash until smooth. Stir in the orange juice, 1½ tablespoon of the maple syrup, orange zest, 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon, salt and ginger. Place in an 8X8-inch baking dish.
5. To make the topping, place the remaining maple syrup, oil, cinnamon and the pecans in a bowl and stir to combine. Sprinkle the mixture over the sweet potatoes. Bake until the nuts are toasted and the casserole is heated through, about 30 minutes.