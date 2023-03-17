A key part of maintaining good health is getting in regular physical activity. But without proper nutrition, performance is likely to suffer. For most people, a well-balanced eating plan that supplies nutrients from all different food groups will be adequate to fuel exercise, but there are considerations to optimally fuel your fitness.
Carbohydrates are the body’s preferred source of energy and are especially important for fueling exercise. Having a small snack containing some carbohydrate 30 to 60 minutes before a workout can help to improve performance, especially if working out in the morning or if it has been several hours since your last meal. Healthy sources of carbohydrate include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk and dairy products. These foods also contribute vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
While fiber is essential for good health, consuming high-fiber foods right before a workout can cause gastrointestinal distress. The extent of this distress depends on individual tolerance and the type and intensity of the workout. It is best to stick to simple carbohydrates that are low in fiber immediately prior to higher-intensity exercises and plan fiber-rich choices elsewhere during the day. Similarly, high-fat foods can cause discomfort during exercise and should be limited immediately prior. Avoid rich sauces or fried foods right before your workout and plan to add in healthy fats at other times throughout the day.
Protein is especially important for the repair of muscle tissue following exercise. Healthy protein sources include lean proteins such as skinless poultry, lean meat, eggs and low-fat dairy and plant-based proteins. A tip for optimizing muscle recovery is to include a lean protein source with every meal and snack, and to prioritize protein and carbohydrates within one to two hours following a workout.
Hydration plays a key role in optimizing fitness by regulating body temperature and lubricating joints. Water is the best choice for most people, but if engaged in particularly intense or long sessions over 90 minutes, or in very hot environments, juice or sports drinks with electrolytes can be beneficial to replenish losses. Aim to stay hydrated by sipping throughout the day and during exercise sessions.