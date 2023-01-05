Ringing in the new year means a fresh start. New Year's resolutions are easy to make, but not so easy to achieve. When focusing on the action phase of reaching goals, the power of planning can make a big difference, especially when it comes to eating better.
Staying stocked with convenient choices to support health goals can help combat resolution fizzle. Try a few dietitian tips for reaching your wellness goals shopping at Food City.
— Pre-cooked lean protein. Add to your shopping list rotisserie chicken from the deli, pre-cooked shrimp from the seafood department, or frozen pre-cooked protein options like chicken, fish or shrimp. Add to wraps or salads, or pair with a whole grains like brown rice or whole-wheat pasta.
— Plan for produce. If you find you purchase plenty of fresh produce but struggle with how to use it every week, try Short Cuts. These recipe-ready options cut out time for rinsing and chopping and can add a variety of different produce in one convenient package.
— Microwave friendly. From frozen vegetables to quick-cook whole grains, you can find better-for-you choices by shopping the Dietitian Pick tag in-store. Most of these options are ready in five minutes or less — and bonus you can skip out on washing dishes or pans.
— Add flavor, hold the salt and sugar. Versatile pantry items can be reinvented with flavorful sauces and seasonings. Try no-sugar-added barbecue sauce, low-sodium seasoning blends, or avocado- or olive oil-based dressings. Eating well does not have to be bland, so focus on ways to infuse flavor while cooking.
— Focus on value. When changing eating habits, many will continue to buy their typical grocery haul while adding something new to try. To get the best value, make sure to shop your weekly advertisement or download the Food City mobile app to clip digital coupons. This can be a great way to explore new items and be a savvy shopper.
Visit foodcity.com for meal-planning recipe ideas or to conveniently shop the Pick Well, better-for-you shopping guide. Look for Pick Well tags in-store to shop for your health in 2023.