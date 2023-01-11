When it comes to eating well, lack of time is one of the most common barriers to meal planning. An essential component of making your wellness goals stick is prioritizing meals that are not only nutritious, but also convenient.
By focusing on adding nutrient-dense and convenient ingredients into recipes that accommodate your busy schedule, you can adhere to goals. Food City’s Dish in a Dash recipes offer quick and convenient meal solutions that add key nutrients to your eating plan.
Save time with ShortCuts. For a quick dinner option, rely on the convenience of washed, prepped and recipe-ready vegetables to boost fiber, vitamins and minerals. Use ShortCuts vegetable soup starter mix in a quick vegetable chili.
All you need:
• ShortCuts Vegetable Soup Starter mix
• 1 pound lean ground turkey
• 1 can no-salt-added black beans
• 1 can diced tomatoes
• 1 packet Food Club low-sodium chili seasoning.
Utilize pre-cooked protein for fast dinners and lunches. Protein is a key part of a balanced meal that often takes more time to prepare. This Dish in a Dash Greek Chicken Bowl features pre-cooked chicken paired with fresh vegetables for a flavorful and fast lunch.
All you need:
• 3 ounces Tyson Simply Roasted chicken
• 2 cups spring mix
• 1 small red onion, diced
• 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1 cucumber, diced
• 2 tablespoons tzatziki
• 5 pieces Stonefire naan dippers
Pair quick-cooking whole grains with recipe-ready vegetables. A great way to start improving eating habits is by increasing fiber from vegetables, fruits and whole grains. An egg roll in a bowl is a great way to add a variety of vegetables and save time with microwavable brown rice cups.
All you need:
• 1 pound lean ground turkey
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil
• 10 ounces matchstick carrots
• 12 ounces broccoli slaw
• 2 green onions
• 2 tablespoons Food Club reduced-sodium soy sauce
• 1 pack Minute brown rice cups
For all of these recipes and more Dish in a Dash inspiration, visit foodcity.com.