July is National Picnic Month, when friends and families can gather to share a meal in an exciting new way. It encourages us to spend time outdoors and enjoy the summer sun with our loved ones. Try these tips for building a nutritious summer picnic basket:
Eat the rainbow
It is important to choose fruits and vegetables of all different colors to improve our health by offering a variety of different nutrients. For a picnic in a pinch, look for ShortCuts ready-to-eat fruit cups and pre-made salad kits to add to your basket.
Choose fiber-rich grains
If featuring a sandwich or wrap at your picnic, try out fresh baked baguettes from the Food City Bakery. When it comes to choosing bread for your picnic, select whole grains for added fiber to keep your picnic basket balanced.
Select lean proteins
Protein helps keep you fuller longer and fuels all types of play and activity. Incorporate lean meats like fresh sliced turkey as a quick option in your picnic basket and use Food City Pick Well tags to identify lower-sodium choices.
Hydrate
Do not forget to stay hydrated while basking in the summer sun. Try Misty Mountain bottled water or low-added-sugar electrolyte replacement drinks to replenish losses from sweat and play while outdoors.
Sandwiches are a picnic-perfect choice to easily add variety and balance your basket. Try this filling and delicious recipe:
PICNIC PERFECT COBB SANDWICH
1 avocado, chopped
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 loaf Full Circle Market multigrain bread
2 cups baby spinach leaves, shredded
1 ripe tomato, coarsely chopped
2 slices mozzarella cheese
2 slices Dietz & Watson Lite Gourmet sliced turkey
Use a fork to mash the avocado and lemon juice together in a bowl until smooth. Trim the top of the bread and scoop out the center, leaving about a 3- to 4-centimeter shell. Spread avocado mixture over the base.
Place a layer of spinach over avocado mixture and add tomato, mozzarella and sliced deli meat. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in fridge to develop flavors.