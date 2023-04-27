With the spring season, and summer quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to shop for fresh in-season produce. A favorite in-season produce pick is berries. From strawberries, blackberries, blueberries or even raspberries, the health benefit and flavor cannot be beat.
Berries are a great choice that provides vitamins A and C, magnesium, potassium and fiber. Berries are one of the most antioxidant-rich fruit choices, which makes them a perfect nutrient-dense sweet summer treat.
The USDA recommends aiming to consume at least two cups of fruit a day. To reap the benefits of berries, try incorporating them into your two cups of various fruits a day.
With that being said, now is the perfect time to increase fruit consumption due to berries being in-season, ripe, widely available, and the most cost effective. It is also a great opportunity to take advantage of the locally grown produce in your local Food City.
A favorite local grower found at Food City is Mann Farms, a family-owned and -operated farm right in Southwest Virginia. They provide strawberries that are bursting with flavor and freshness. The ripe, ready-to-eat, strawberries are delivered directly to Food City daily while supplies last. Look for Mann strawberries packaged in a gallon bucket at your local Food City.
While berries are prime for picking in the summer months, you can still enjoy the same benefit from the frozen department. There is a common misconception that frozen fruit is less nutrient dense. However, that is not the case.
Frozen and canned berries provide the same health benefits as fresh. In fact, frozen and canned berries are prepared from ripened fresh fruit. Frozen and canned fruit can be more convenient and versatile due to the extended shelf life.
When shopping for canned berries, be cautious of added sugar. To better help you find choices with no added sugar, shop our Pick Well Program. Look for the green “Dietitian’s Pick” tag or the light blue “No Sugar Added” tag when shopping for canned or frozen fruits.
Remember, fresh, frozen and canned fruit have their place in your kitchen and on your plate.