Make the most of your summer by incorporating more of your favorite fruits and veggies that this season has to offer. Whether you are on the go, enjoying a nice day at the pool, or going for a hike, these warm, sunny days are perfect for making meals that are not only refreshing but full of color and nutrients.

Produce is an important part of a healthy diet because these foods are packed with vitamins, minerals  and fiber. These nutrients help the body do all its normal processes — keeping your heart beating, lungs pumping, brain working, digestion going, eyes seeing and ears hearing. We could not do it without them! While foods contain different amounts of these nutrients, eating fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the easiest ways to meet your body’s vitamin, mineral and fiber needs.

