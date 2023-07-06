Make the most of your summer by incorporating more of your favorite fruits and veggies that this season has to offer. Whether you are on the go, enjoying a nice day at the pool, or going for a hike, these warm, sunny days are perfect for making meals that are not only refreshing but full of color and nutrients.
Produce is an important part of a healthy diet because these foods are packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber. These nutrients help the body do all its normal processes — keeping your heart beating, lungs pumping, brain working, digestion going, eyes seeing and ears hearing. We could not do it without them! While foods contain different amounts of these nutrients, eating fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the easiest ways to meet your body’s vitamin, mineral and fiber needs.
Add some of these summer produce picks to your grocery list this week:
— Apples
— Bell peppers
— Berries
— Cantaloupe
— Corn
— Cucumbers
— Okra
— Peaches
— Summer squash
— Watermelon
— Zucchini
If you are looking for more ways to incorporate summer produce into your meals, try these tips:
Use a variety of colorful fruits in a fruit salad — apples, kiwi, grapes, oranges, bananas and pineapple. This is perfect for a hot day on the water or a family gathering.
Make a delicious salad using fresh lettuce, tomatoes and carrots to add more greens to any meal.
Chop up some bell peppers, carrots or celery to pair with your favorite dip or spread for an easy, on-the-go snack.
If you’re looking for an easy cleanup, try a sheet pan recipe. Chop up your favorite vegetables and add to a sheet pan along with some chicken, cooking oil and spices. Bake in the oven for an easy one-pan meal.
Freeze your produce to make a refreshing smoothie for those extra-hot days. Blend frozen strawberries, blueberries and pineapple, along with spinach, yogurt and some almond milk for a yummy treat.
Have smoothie leftovers? You can pour them into a popsicle mold and freeze — a yummy treat that kids are sure to love.
For more tips and recipes to enjoy more summer produce, visit foodcity.com.