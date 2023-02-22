Making smart choices around protein can improve heart health. Protein is an essential nutrient assisting the body to grow and repair and provides a main building blocks of cells.
To optimize heart health when selecting protein, try to incorporate protein options lower in saturated fat, sodium and cholesterol. Incorporate more of these heart-smart protein choices:
Try: Frozen edamame or canned beans
Beans and legumes, like chickpeas and kidney beans, contain plant-based protein and soluble fiber, which helps you to feel full for longer. Eating beans and legumes has been shown to lower "bad" LDL cholesterol.
Try: Salmon fillets
The American Heart Association has recommended that people eat fish rich in unsaturated fats at least twice a week. The unsaturated fats in fish are omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients in fish have been linked to reducing the risk of heart disease. Try pairing salmon with fresh citrus juice and fresh aromatics like garlic and prepare in the oven, on the grill, or pan seared.
Try: Lean ground turkey
This is a heart-smart swap, as ground turkey provides less saturated fat per ounce compared to ground beef. Seamlessly swap in your favorite recipe like tacos, spaghetti or meatloaf.
Try: Eye of round roast
This extra-lean cut of beef is full of flavor and provides 10 essential nutrients. This cut is simple to prepare, and taste and texture are optimized by oven roasting or braising. Infuse flavor with a low-sodium rub and fresh herbs prior to roasting. Remember when choosing lean cuts of beef, look for “loin” or “round” in the name.
Try: Pork tenderloin
This is a lean and versatile option, with little or no visible fat. A pork tenderloin cooks quickly and can be sliced thinly. To reduce sodium, limit added salt, and flavor with fresh or dried herbs, pepper and garlic or salt-free seasoning blends.
Remember, no single food or nutrient promotes heart health, and overall diet matters most. Aim to include plenty of produce, whole grains, heart-healthy fats, and a variety of plant- and animal-based protein foods to promote optimal heart health.