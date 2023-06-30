Warm weather and sun-filled days have us salivating for summer grilling season. The sights, smells and sizzle of freshly cooked food enjoyed with friends and family is an irresistible mix.
When we think about summer grilling, meat typically takes center stage on the grill, but no cookout is complete without an assortment of flavorful sides. Whether you prefer classics like baked beans and coleslaw or want to introduce a creative twist, side dishes help bring a balance of nutrients to your plate.
When hamburgers and hot dogs are on the menu, baked beans are a classic cookout accompaniment. While beans are a nutritious choice, baked beans typically feature added sugar for flavor. Bush’s Best now make Zero Sugar Baked Beans, offering the tangy, sweet flavor in traditional baked beans, just hold the sugar. Beans offer a good source of iron and fiber and are filled with plant-based protein.
Outside of making smart swaps, a simple technique to balance your plate is adding plenty of colorful produce. A fantastic way to do this is by adding vegetables right to the grill. Vegetables that are perfect for grilling include zucchini, onion, pepper, mushrooms, eggplant, corn or even potatoes. To simplify planning, use Food City ShortCuts grill-ready vegetables like kebabs, street corn or even cabbage steaks.
While vegetables provide plenty of colorful nutrition, do not forget to add fruit to your cookout spread. Sweet fruits are transformed with grilling. Try options like melon, pineapple or peaches. Food City pre-cut pineapple spears from the produce department are easily skewered, and by adding smoky seasonings like paprika, this will brighten and balance the natural sweetness.
Another creative choice to transform fruit from a sweet treat to a savory side is pairing with citrus juice, seasonings and fresh herbs. A favorite features watermelon, lime juice, jalapeno and crumbled feta cheese. This is a simple way to revamp classic fruit salad and infuse flavor.
When getting ready to fire up the grill, add sides that feature big flavor. These dishes can add balance with more fiber and nutrients added to your plate. Visit www.foodcity.com for summer grilling inspiration.