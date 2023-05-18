Memorial Day is right around the corner, commencing the summer grilling season. From relishing in the amazing flavors to enjoying great company surrounded by the outdoors, there is so much to love about summer cookouts. After all, food somehow always tastes better when eaten outside!
While it is the protein that typically takes center stage, no cookout is complete without an assortment of flavorful sides. Whether you prefer the classics like macaroni salad and coleslaw or are looking to introduce creative spins and branch out from typical cookout fare, side dishes help to bring a balance of nutrients to your plate.
Like all eating occasions, balance means that all foods can fit into your eating plan. It means including plenty of fruits and vegetables, fiber-rich carbohydrates, lean and plant-based proteins, low-fat dairy and enjoying fun foods in moderation.
For your next cookout, plan a couple of sides that prioritize produce, aiming to make plants half of the plate. Try this Cold Corn and Edamame Salad, which is packed with plant-powered protein and fiber and is filled with refreshing flavor from an oregano vinaigrette.
COLD CORN AND EDAMAME SALAD
Ingredients
1 16 oz. bag frozen shelled edamame
3 ears fresh corn
1 medium red bell pepper
4 green onions
1/4 cup fresh parsley
OREGANO VINAIGRETTE
1/4 cup Food Club olive oil
1/4 cup Full Circle apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp fresh oregano
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
Preparation:
1. Cut kernels from cob and cook 2 cups of kernels.
2. Coarsely chop red bell pepper; thinly slice 4 green onions, about 1/2 cup.
3. Chop parsley.
4. Bring 2 quarts water to boil in medium saucepan on high heat.
5. Add edamame; cook 4 minutes or until edamame are bright green and tender.
6. Drain and rinse under cold water.
7. For the oregano vinaigrette, mix all ingredients in large bowl until well-blended.
8. Add edamame, corn, red bell pepper, green onions and parsley; toss well to coat and cover.