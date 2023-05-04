May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month, with the goal to raise awareness, establish support and advance research.
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by intolerance to gluten, a naturally occurring protein found in wheat, rye and barley. When people with celiac disease eat gluten, their body mounts an immune response that attacks the small intestine.
Chronic intake of gluten results in damage to the small intestine, which can impact nutrients being absorbed properly into the body.
Food City aims to offer a variety of gluten-free choices in all areas of the store. So having to follow a gluten-free diet means you still have options. From everyday convenient choices to special-occasion celebrations, you can find all your gluten-free needs at Food City with Pick Well.
A dietitian's favorite gluten-free swap is Full Circle Market red lentil pasta. This pasta features simple ingredients, made from red lentil flour and brown rice flour. Not only is this product free of gluten, but it also offers plant-based nutrition that provides 2 grams of fiber, 9 grams of protein, and more than 10% of daily iron intake. This gluten-free choice ends up being more nutrient dense than typical wheat pasta.
Snack foods and bars often include oats or grains to provide quick energy, but that also means they can contain gluten. Try choices like Blue Diamond Nut-Thins crackers, Angie’s Boom Chicka popcorn, Full Circle Market grain-free granola, or select varieties of Kind bars. These choices feature more fiber and nutrients, so when hunger strikes there are quick, delicious and nutritious options.
Many people who follow a gluten-free diet say one of the biggest challenges is finding alternatives for everyday comfort foods. Caulipower Pizza has answered the call to develop delicious gluten-free pizzas that also add an extra serving of vegetables in every slice with a cauliflower crust. Enjoy favorite flavors like margherita, pepperoni or even buffalo chicken pizza.
When shopping at Food City in store or online, you can easily find gluten-free choices using Pick Well Gluten Free shelf tag. For more information visit www.foodcity.com/pickwell.