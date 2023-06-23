A key tip for improving health is to make half of our plate fruits and vegetables. A favorite summer fruit that is great in both fresh and frozen forms and pairs well with savory and sweet dishes is the blueberry!

Blueberries are often touted as “superfoods” because they are full of essential nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese and fiber. Their brilliant blue color comes from compounds called anthocyanins, which research has linked with decreased risk of heart disease and decreased blood pressure.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you