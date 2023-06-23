A key tip for improving health is to make half of our plate fruits and vegetables. A favorite summer fruit that is great in both fresh and frozen forms and pairs well with savory and sweet dishes is the blueberry!
Blueberries are often touted as “superfoods” because they are full of essential nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese and fiber. Their brilliant blue color comes from compounds called anthocyanins, which research has linked with decreased risk of heart disease and decreased blood pressure.
Grab a boost of blue with fresh or frozen blueberry-inspired recipe ideas.
For a balanced snack that fits in all five food groups and is loved by both kids and adults, try snack packs. Fill one section with one-half cup of fresh blueberries, then add cubed cheddar cheese and sliced hard-boiled eggs to balance with protein and fat, then add sliced cucumbers, carrots and whole-grain crackers for some filling fiber.
For a sweet treat, try frozen blueberry bark. Stir together Greek yogurt with frozen blueberries and spread on a parchment-covered baking sheet. Sprinkle with more blueberries and your favorite toppings, such as granola or nuts. Freeze for a minimum of three hours until the yogurt has hardened, then cut into pieces and serve.
Beyond breakfast and snack time, enjoy the benefits of blueberries with this Blueberry, Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Flatbread.
BLUEBERRY, PROSCIUTTO AND GOAT CHEESE FLATBREAD
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh thyme
1⁄2 lb. whole wheat pizza dough
1⁄2 cup fresh blueberries
4 thin slices Prosciutto di Parma
1⁄4 cup crumbled goat cheese
1 Tbsp. honey
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 425˚F. Place rack in lowest position. In a small bowl, stir together olive oil, garlic and thyme; set aside.
On lightly floured work surface, roll out dough into 6- x 10-inch oval, about 1/4-inch thick. Brush with olive oil mixture. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
While crust is baking, lightly mash blueberries using back of a wooden spoon in small bowl; spread over crust. Top with prosciutto and goat cheese. Drizzle with honey.