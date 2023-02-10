Valentine’s Day and chocolate go hand in hand. In the days leading up to Feb. 14, Americans purchase tens of millions of pounds of chocolate. While the chocolate that we are accustomed to is high in sugar and fat, some research links chocolate with decreased risk of heart disease, befitting for American Heart Month.
Chocolate comes from the cacao bean. Its seeds are fermented, roasted and processed to produce cocoa butter and cocoa powder. Cocoa powder is rich in naturally occurring plant compounds called flavanols, which research suggests might increase vasodilation and improve blood flow, decreasing the incidence of heart disease and stroke. Additionally, one tablespoon of cocoa powder supplies about 2 grams of fiber — another win for heart health!
To reap the benefits of chocolate without offsetting its nutritional value with excessive sugar and saturated fat, remember to keep portions small. Usually, a square or two is just enough to satisfy a craving. To satisfy your sweet tooth and add extra nutrition, try the following recipes.
CHOCOLATE AVOCADO MOUSSE
This chocolate avocado mousse is smooth and decadent and offers additional fiber and healthy fats from avocado.
Ingredients:
1 ripe avocado
1 tablespoon unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1/4 cup dark cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
Instructions:
In a food processor, puree avocado, vanilla, almond milk, maple syrup and cocoa powder until it has a creamy, smooth consistency. Enjoy as a treat. Recipe makes two servings.
HIGH PROTEIN HOT CHOCOLATE
For colder nights, try this hot chocolate recipe that supplies 14 grams of protein and 30% of the daily value for calcium.
Ingredients:
1 cup Fairlife low-fat milk
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
1 tablespoon sugar OR 1/3 teaspoon granulated stevia
1 1/2 tablespoons water
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Dash of cinnamon
Instructions:
In a medium saucepan, combine cocoa, sugar or substitute, and water and heat over medium heat, stirring until boiling and sugar is dissolved. Slowly stir in milk and heat over medium, removing before it reaches a boil. Stir in vanilla extract and cinnamon and enjoy.