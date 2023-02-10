Valentine’s Day and chocolate go hand in hand. In the days leading up to Feb. 14, Americans purchase tens of millions of pounds of chocolate. While the chocolate that we are accustomed to is high in sugar and fat, some research links chocolate with decreased risk of heart disease, befitting for American Heart Month.

Chocolate comes from the cacao bean. Its seeds are fermented, roasted and processed to produce cocoa butter and cocoa powder. Cocoa powder is rich in naturally occurring plant compounds called flavanols, which research suggests might increase vasodilation and improve blood flow, decreasing the incidence of heart disease and stroke. Additionally, one tablespoon of cocoa powder supplies about 2 grams of fiber — another win for heart health!

