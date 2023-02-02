February celebrates National Heart Month. Most heart disease can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices, yet it is still one of the top health threats in the world. Modifying diet to include foods that promote heart health can decrease the risk of developing heart disease.
The diets that have been studied most for their impact on heart health include the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet, and the MIND diet. These diets are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals that help lower blood pressure and LDL (bad) cholesterol, reduce the risk of diabetes, and help maintain a healthy weight — all of which can lower your risk of heart disease. All these diets emphasize increasing fruit and vegetable intake. Aim for seven to nine servings of fruits and vegetables per day.
Try these produce picks for improving heart health.
— Avocado. Avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber and potassium, which are linked to reduced levels of cholesterol and blood pressure. Avocados are virtually the only fruit to provide heart-healthy fats.
— Dark leafy greens. Energy-dense green veggies are packed with a variety of nutrients that work together to target important risk factors for cardiovascular disease like cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation. Try tossing into a fruit smoothie, use for the base of salad, or add into soups.
— Blueberries. Berries are rich sources of polyphenols such as anthocyanins, micronutrients and fiber. Blueberries are also high in soluble fiber, which helps your gut remove bile and manage cholesterol, a known risk factor of cardiovascular health. Soluble fiber does this by binding to the cholesterol, salts, minerals and other bile components and removing it through the body’s waste.
— Tomatoes. Tomatoes are low in calories, high in fiber and nutrient rich. Their rich, red color is attributed to lycopene, which may help lower your “bad” cholesterol and blood pressure levels.
A healthy diet and lifestyle are key to preventing and managing heart disease. Increasing intake of fruits and vegetables without excess sodium, sugar or fat can assist to improve heart-related risk.
Shop more heart-healthy food choices with Pick Well in store and online at Food City.