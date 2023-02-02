February celebrates National Heart Month. Most heart disease can be prevented with healthy lifestyle choices, yet it is still one of the top health threats in the world. Modifying diet to include foods that promote heart health can decrease the risk of developing heart disease.

The diets that have been studied most for their impact on heart health include the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet, and the MIND diet. These diets are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals that help lower blood pressure and LDL (bad) cholesterol, reduce the risk of diabetes, and help maintain a healthy weight — all of which can lower your risk of heart disease. All these diets emphasize increasing fruit and vegetable intake. Aim for seven to nine servings of fruits and vegetables per day. 

