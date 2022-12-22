When it comes to holiday parties, it is essential not to overlook the appetizer when planning the menu. Featuring beef is a great way to elevate holiday small bites to satisfy your guests before the main meal.
Beef supplies 10 essential nutrients including iron, zinc and B vitamins such as riboflavin and thiamin. Additionally, one 3-ounce serving supplies over 50% of the daily value of protein. Aim to select leaner cuts of beef like tenderloin or sirloin, which contain less saturated fat and calories.
Try this elegant appetizer featuring flavorful tenderloin that is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
TENDERLOIN PHYLLO CUPS WITH BLUE CHEESE AND CARAMELIZED ONION JAM
Whisk together Dijon, soy and 2 tablespoons vinegar; pour into a sturdy zipper-locking plastic bag. Add tenderloin medallions and marinate 1 hour while making caramelized onion jam.
Melt butter in a large frying pan over medium-low heat. Add onion and apples. Allow to caramelize slowly for at least 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar and the whiskey and cook for an additional 5 minutes; turn off the heat.
Remove tenderloin medallions from marinade, pat dry and sear or grill over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes per side, or until they reach an internal temperature of 125°F for medium rare. Loosely tent with foil and allow to rest while assembling cups.
Fill each phyllo cup with about one scant tablespoon of filling and a teaspoon of crumbled bleu cheese. Bake in oven at 375°F for 8-10 minutes, or until cups begin to brown and filling is warmed through.
Slice tenderloin medallions into 3-inch long strips, about 1/4-inch thick. Lay a folded slice of tenderloin atop each phyllo cup.