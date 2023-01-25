Taking time to evaluate health and wellness status is a great way to start the new year. One key consideration is aiming to eat a balanced diet. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans provide insight on vitamins and minerals most people are not eating in adequate amounts. These include vitamin D, calcium, iron and essential fatty acids.
When dietary intake falls short, some might find benefit adding a vitamin or mineral supplement.
When considering supplements, remember every person is different, and nutrient needs vary from person to person. Dietary supplementation should be complementary to efforts to improve diet.
Here are some key reasons a supplement might be right for you:
Food preferences or intolerances
For individuals living with a food allergy, intolerance or lifestyle diet that restricts one or more food groups, this can increase risk of nutrient deficiency. For example, eliminating milk products can limit intake of calcium and vitamin D. Avoiding fish eliminates major sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and removing wheat may limit sources of fiber, B vitamins, iron, zinc and magnesium.
Life phase
As we age, our bodies may require more or less of certain nutrients. Some key examples include women in childbearing years. To reduce the risk of some birth defects, it is recommended that women who could become pregnant consume additional folic acid daily.
As people age, the body has reduced ability to absorb enough vitamin B12 and vitamin D. Choosing food sources to obtain these important nutrients is encouraged, but a supplement may also be needed.
Medications
Some botanicals, like nutritional supplements, can either reduce or increase the potency of medications. Checking with a trusted health care professional can help with avoiding harm. A great benefit for Food City pharmacy customers is having a pharmacist perform a comprehensive medication review and provide guidance for which vitamin and mineral supplements would best meet individual needs.
While supplements can provide benefits for health, it is essential to find options that are right for you. Visit a Food City pharmacy to find a variety of choices to meet your health goals and help meet daily nutrient needs.