Taking time to evaluate health and wellness status is a great way to start the new year. One key consideration is aiming to eat a balanced diet. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans provide insight on vitamins and minerals most people are not eating in adequate amounts. These include vitamin D, calcium, iron and essential fatty acids.

When dietary intake falls short, some might find benefit adding a vitamin or mineral supplement.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you