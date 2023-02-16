The Mediterranean Diet is often called one of the healthiest diets in the world. Aptly named for the region bordering the Mediterranean Sea, it has been touted for its health benefits due to the low rates of heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases observed in these regions. Since there are no rigid rules or restricted foods, “diet” is a bit of a misnomer, and could be more accurately described as an eating pattern that can be followed across a lifespan.
These are the main components of the Mediterranean eating style:
Emphasis on plant-based foods
With a predominant focus on fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, the Mediterranean Diet is rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.
Look for fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables with no added sugar or salt.
Incorporate beans, peas and lentils as a protein source.
Add oatmeal, brown rice and whole-wheat pasta to meals.
Focus on healthy fats
The Mediterranean Diet is rich in healthy fats, with olive oil being the staple source. Nuts and seeds are another regular part of this eating plan.
Replace saturated fats, like butter and cream, with oils that are liquid at room temperature, especially olive oil.
Look for salad dressings made with olive oil, lemon or vinegar and fresh herbs.
Snack on unsalted nuts and seeds.
Moderate amounts of dairy, eggs, fish and lean poultry
Animal proteins are enjoyed in moderation with a higher emphasis on fish and lower intake of red meats in this eating plan.
Eat at least two servings of fish and seafood per week, especially varieties rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, herring and mackerel.
Choose plain yogurt and add fruit to sweeten.
Limit red meat to one serving per week.
Moderate amounts of red wine
Red wine is commonly enjoyed as part of dinner meals in a Mediterranean style of eating. However, the American Heart Association warns against starting to drink alcohol if you don’t already. If choosing to drink red wine, women should consume no more than one 4-ounce glass per day and men no more than two 4-ounce glasses per day.