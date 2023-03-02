Frozen foods are sometimes perceived as not being as nutritious as fresh, but in fact, frozen foods — especially fruits and vegetables — are just as good as fresh. Beyond their nutrition benefits, frozen foods can also be a great way to cut down on food waste and save time in the kitchen. With that in mind, it’s important to consider some tips to optimize nutrition when shopping the frozen aisle.
Fruits and vegetables
Frozen produce is typically picked at peak ripeness, then processed and frozen within 24 hours, retaining nutrient value and best quality and flavor. A good rule of thumb for selecting the best frozen fruits and vegetables is to look at the ingredient list to ensure there are no added sauces, salt or sugar. For added variety and to simplify meal planning, look for blends of vegetables and grains with lighter seasonings and sauces.
Try this pick: Food Club stir-fry vegetables.
Proteins
An essential part of a balanced meal is the protein. When it comes to frozen proteins, aim for leaner choices that do not have a crust or breading. Frozen seafood like salmon, mussels or scallops are a convenient way get more healthy fats into your eating plan. Pre-cooked chicken strips or breasts can be added to salads or sandwiches for a balanced meal made in minutes. A good rule of thumb is to look for options that have less than 500 to 600 milligrams of sodium per serving.
Try these picks: Full Circle Market Alaskan sockeye salmon or Food Club boneless skinless chicken breasts.
Entrees
A variety of flavorful meals are available to choose from in the frozen foods aisle. From lasagna and chicken penne to vegetarian power bowls and beef stir fry, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste buds. To select better-for-you options, aim for selections with no more than 600 milligrams of sodium per serving or quickly find the most nutritious meals by looking for the Dietitian’s Pick and Heart Healthy tags.
Try these picks: Full Circle Market teriyaki chicken or Healthy Choice beef merlot.