June is National Dairy Month. What started as a campaign in 1937 to increase milk distribution in the summer months has evolved into an annual celebration of the nutrition benefits of dairy.
Including dairy as part of an overall healthy eating pattern can help both children and adults to fill in nutrient gaps for vitamins and minerals that are often under-consumed and considered nutrients of concern for the general population.
Dairy foods supply nine essential nutrients including protein, potassium and bone-building nutrients like phosphorous, calcium and vitamin D. Dairy also supplies B vitamins, many of which are involved in energy metabolism and help convert the food we eat into fuel.
Most adults and children over the age of 9 are recommended to enjoy three servings of dairy foods daily to adequately meet needs, but about 90% of Americans do not meet this recommendation.
Luckily, there are a variety of delicious dairy choices that can help us to meet this goal. A tip for choosing better-for-you options is to utilize Food City’s Pick Well program to easily identify dairy products that are lower in added sugar, higher in essential nutrients, and lower in sodium and saturated fat.
Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory, try to incorporate a variety of dairy foods into your meal plan.
— Savory snacks. When you are looking for a savory snack, try Good Culture low-fat cottage cheese. It offers 19 grams of protein per serving and is packed with probiotics, setting it apart from many other varieties. For a balanced snack, stir in chopped fresh herbs like chives, dill or parsley, and use as a dip for sliced vegetables and whole-grain crackers.
— Delicious desserts. When you need a sweet treat to cool off in the summer heat, try making frozen yogurt pops. Simply blend low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt with fresh fruit like berries, mango or kiwi in a food processor, then pour into popsicle molds and pop in the freezer for six hours or overnight. This is a great snack for kids that offers less added sugar and more fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals.