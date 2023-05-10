Warmer temperatures signal that spring is here and in full bloom, and if there is one meal that celebrates the flavors of spring it is brunch. Brunch invites us to slow down and savor great flavors over good conversation.
Whether your preference is for sweet or savory, you can elevate your brunch menu with fresh spring produce. Adding more colorful fruits and vegetables onto your plate means adding more vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fiber to nourish your body.
How do you brunch?
Waffles and Pancakes
If fresh, hot waffles or pancakes are what you crave when it comes time for brunch, try them made with whole-grain flour for sustained energy, and top with a serving of fresh fruit or sneak in a serving of vegetables by incorporating grated zucchini or carrots into your pancake mix.
For a flavorful twist try one of the following flavor combinations:
— Carrot Cake: Blend carrots and diced pineapple into your batter for natural sweetness, and top with toasted pecans for crunch.
— Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake: Grate lemon zest into your waffle or pancake batter, and top waffles with ricotta cheese and fresh raspberries.
— Peanut Butter Banana: Top pancakes with all-natural peanut butter, banana slices and a dash of cinnamon.
Yogurt Bar
If you’re looking for something on the lighter side, try offering a yogurt bar to friends and family.
— Start with your base: Offer two or three yogurt flavors, like vanilla, lemon and strawberry.
— Add fresh fruit: Add fresh or frozen fruit like strawberries, blueberries, mango slices and banana slices.
— Add a crunch factor: Offer a selection of different granolas, nuts and seeds.
— Fun toppings: These can include extras, like shredded coconut, dried fruit, chocolate chips or peanut butter.
Eggs
If savory is more your style, there are plenty of ways to add a boost of vegetables to egg dishes.
— Add veggies: Try dressing up plain eggs with sauteed mushrooms and spinach.
— Burrito bar: Create a build-your-own breakfast burrito bar by laying out warm whole-wheat tortillas with eggs and an assortment of fillings, including black beans, pico de gallo, bell peppers and cheese.