Father’s Day is around the corner, and whether you’re celebrating your dad, a father figure, or another cherished loved one, helping them take care of their health can be the ultimate gift. Our dads, uncles, brothers and sons’ health matters, and living a healthy lifestyle is essential to support health. Choosing a well-balanced diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods, such as seafood, can help to promote health and reduce their risk of chronic disease.
Fish and other seafood are the major sources of healthful long-chain omega-3 fats and are also rich in other nutrients such as vitamin D and selenium, high in protein, and low in saturated fat.
Here are a few nutrients in fish and shellfish that can help maintain and improve men’s health:
• Magnesium, zinc and omega-3s play important roles in healthy nerve and muscle function, immune function, normal heart rhythm and blood pressure.
• The omega-3s found in fish perform highly unique functions in cells and cell membranes by helping to manage heart rate, circulation, metabolism, muscle contraction, nerve function, inflammation, body temperature and more.
• Potassium is an important electrolyte that is necessary for proper muscle contraction and maintaining fluid balance in the body.
Try these Father’s Day-approved meal ideas featuring seafood:
Low Country Boil
A simple technique to feed a crowd is a Low Country Boil. Fill a large pot with crawfish, shrimp or crab, along with sausage, corn, potatoes and plenty of boil seasoning. Cook and dump the boil onto a newspaper-covered table and have the perfect meal to share with friends and family.
Grilled Salmon
Try grilling a whole salmon filet. Simply season, oil the skin, and add with sliced lemon to the grill. Grill to perfection, and voila you have a beautiful centerpiece worth sharing.
Surf and Turf
A special treat for dad that can be cooked on the grill. Recreate restaurant-quality surf and turf with fresh lobster tail and tender ribeye steak. To balance the plate, pair with a roasted vegetable.
Visit your local Food City and let a seafood specialist assist with planning a seafood-inspired meal to celebrate Father’s Day.