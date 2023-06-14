Father’s Day is around the corner, and whether you’re celebrating your dad, a father figure, or another cherished loved one, helping them take care of their health can be the ultimate gift. Our dads, uncles, brothers and sons’ health matters, and living a healthy lifestyle is essential to support health. Choosing a well-balanced diet that includes anti-inflammatory foods, such as seafood, can help to promote health and reduce their risk of chronic disease.

Fish and other seafood are the major sources of healthful long-chain omega-3 fats and are also rich in other nutrients such as vitamin D and selenium, high in protein, and low in saturated fat.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you