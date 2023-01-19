With cold and flu season well underway, a resilient immune system is essential to staying healthy during the colder months. A key piece of the immunity puzzle is the role that our gut plays. With trillions of microorganisms inhabiting the digestive tract, it is no wonder that our gut would be closely linked to our immune system.
Probiotics are often touted for their health benefits and their contributions to gut health. While there is no one food that builds immunity by itself, and a well-balanced diet is critical for any singular food to confer a health benefit, emerging research suggests that specific strains of probiotics may be beneficial by populating the gut with good bacteria when administered in adequate amounts.
It can be a challenge to know whether the specific strain and amount of probiotic is consistent with these findings, so if choosing foods for their potential benefits on gut health, it is important to select those that offer other key nutrients.
Add these probiotic-rich foods to your shopping list this week:
— Dairy with live cultures. Greek yogurt contains live active cultures while also supplying protein and calcium. Select low-fat plain varieties to limit the amount of added sugar.
Perfect for a morning on the run, kefir is a drinkable option that contains all the benefits of yogurt. Look for plain varieties to reduce added sugar.
Cottage cheese does not always contain live cultures, so be sure to look at the ingredient list. Cottage cheese can be high in sodium, so look for varieties that receive Dietitian’s Pick, Heart Healthy or Low Sodium tags at Food City.
— Plant-based foods. Kimchi is a type of fermented cabbage that is low in calories and supplies iron, folate and vitamin K. Kimchi tends to be high in sodium but has lots of flavor, so remember that a little bit goes a long way.
Sauerkraut, similar to kimchi, is fermented cabbage that has probiotics from the fermentation process.
Miso is fermented soybean paste traditionally used to make miso soup. It can also be used as a flavoring agent for vegetable dishes, dressings and marinades.