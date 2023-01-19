With cold and flu season well underway, a resilient immune system is essential to staying healthy during the colder months. A key piece of the immunity puzzle is the role that our gut plays. With trillions of microorganisms inhabiting the digestive tract, it is no wonder that our gut would be closely linked to our immune system. 

Probiotics are often touted for their health benefits and their contributions to gut health. While there is no one food that builds immunity by itself, and a well-balanced diet is critical for any singular food to confer a health benefit, emerging research suggests that specific strains of probiotics may be beneficial by populating the gut with good bacteria when administered in adequate amounts.

