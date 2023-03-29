Each year, March is recognized as National Nutrition Month. This year marks the 50th annual campaign that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has dedicated to helping people learn about making informed food choices and developing heathy eating and physical activity habits.
With warm weather and summer quickly approaching, fad diets and unrealistic weight loss goals are going to be a trending topic. Therefore, eating with sustainability in mind is essential to nourish our bodies during every phase and season of life. When making healthy and sustainable lifestyle choices, it is important to incorporate a variety of different food groups to help provide a range of essential vitamins and minerals.
One way that we can fuel our bodies and be mindful of the environment is by eating more plant-based foods. There is often a misconception that plant-based foods only fit into a vegetarian or vegan diet. However, plant-based foods fit into everyone's individual eating styles.
A common question is, “Are there benefits to eating more plant-based foods?” The short answer is yes. There are benefits to both the individual and the environment. From an individual standpoint, adding more plant-based foods has been associated with increased health outcomes such as reducing heart disease, preventing or managing diabetes, lowering obesity rates, and lowering blood pressure.
Plant-based diets are typically lower in calories, saturated fat, sodium, cholesterol and added sugar compared to standard American diet choices. They also commonly provide more dietary fiber and higher amounts of vitamins and minerals such as folate, vitamin C, vitamin E and many others. Emphasizing more plant-based foods, in addition to other lifestyle factors such as physical activity, can contribute to substantial health benefits.
We can fuel the future by keeping the environment in mind when eating. Plant-based foods often require minimal to no packaging. Therefore, consider bringing your own reusable bags instead of using plastic bags next time you are grocery shopping. Work to limit your carbon footprint by buying foods in season and shopping locally when possible. Shop Food City Local Growers produce selection to enjoy locally grown produce and support farmers from the region.