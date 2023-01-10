N1905P29004C

Even though young children and older adults are most vulnerable to complications from the flu, the most severe forms of flu that we have seen have not affected those groups the most. Instead, the most infectious and serious strains of influenza — such as the strain that caused the 1918 worldwide pandemic — have more often affected young, healthy adults.

 Metro Creative Connection

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am 28 and consider myself fairly healthy. I have never gotten a flu shot and have never had the flu. I did receive a COVID-19 vaccine series. Do I really need a flu vaccination? My employer is recommending an influenza immunization for everyone, but I am hesitant. I have heard some people get sick from flu shots.

ANSWER: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated every year against influenza, or flu. Being young and healthy does not protect you against getting the flu. Even someone like you, who has not had influenza in the past, should still get an annual flu shot. In some cases, people may develop minor flu-like symptoms after receiving the vaccine; however, it is important to know the flu vaccine cannot give you the flu.

