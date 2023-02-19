Floral arrangements coming to Kingsport area 'seasoned citizens'

Rainbow’s End owner Patty Hutchins and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice community educator Shannon Morelock show the types of flowers the two businesses will be providing to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Kingsport area.

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT — Some Model City senior citizens soon will have their days brightened with flowers, and you can help by donating containers for the floral arrangements.

Rainbow’s End, a florist, and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice are teaming up to bring smiles on the faces of “seasoned citizens” in Kingsport and surrounding areas.

