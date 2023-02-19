Rainbow’s End owner Patty Hutchins and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice community educator Shannon Morelock show the types of flowers the two businesses will be providing to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Kingsport area.
KINGSPORT — Some Model City senior citizens soon will have their days brightened with flowers, and you can help by donating containers for the floral arrangements.
Rainbow’s End, a florist, and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice are teaming up to bring smiles on the faces of “seasoned citizens” in Kingsport and surrounding areas.
Rainbow’s End, in downtown Kingsport, will be providing seasonal flowers for residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, while Smoky Mountain will be delivering the arrangement.
This project is a follow-up to the shepherd’s hook initiative Smoky Mountain helped with in 2021. That project placed shepherd’s hooks with live plants at nursing homes and assisted living locations in Sullivan and Washington counties in cooperation with the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission.
“The (flowers for ‘seasoned citizens’) idea came from the realization that not all the residents in these facilities are visited on a regular basis and the last two years have been very difficult on one of our most valuable resources, our ‘seasoned citizens,’ “ according to a news release from Smoky Mountain employee Shannon Morelock.
“The opportunity to brighten the day of these residents is only a small gesture, but it could also make a major difference in their physical and emotional health,” the release said. “Our ‘seasoned citizens’ are a valuable resource in wisdom, a sense of community, memories of Kingsport’s growth, and the spirit of a generation of compassion for neighbors.”
Donations of glass vases, bud vases, planters or any decorative container for flowers are difficult to find, the release said. So Rainbows End and Smoky Mountain are soliciting and gathering donations of these items to use or reuse and fill with seasonal flowers for the residents of the facilities.
Rainbow’s End is at 214 E Center St., and Smoky Mountain is at 106 Ferrel Ave. in the Colonial Heights area.
For questions about the project or directions to the businesses, call Rainbows End at (423) 247-6489 or Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice at (423) 246-1005.
Rainbow’s End owner Patty Hutchins and Smoky Mountain community educator Morelock will be available to receive donations and be making deliveries to patients in the Kingsport area immediately.
“This is a yearlong event,” the release said. “Spreading love does not have an expiration date.”