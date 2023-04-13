BIZ-WRK-VACATION-TIME-OFF-DMT

Only 48% of U.S. workers say they use all their vacation days, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center.

 Elena Elisseeva/Dreamstime/TNS

Spring break is here, and summer vacations are just around the bend. But while increasingly stressed-out U.S. workers say having paid time off is critical, many still don’t even take all that they’re allowed.

Only 48% of U.S. workers say they use all their vacation days, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center. Those who don’t take all their time off say it’s because they don’t need it, or they worry about falling behind at work or feel badly about co-workers carrying their load. A few even think vacation time hurts their chances for promotions or could cost them their job.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you