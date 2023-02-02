ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared on its blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues.
Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
According to the post on findsummerwells.com, Candus has made four trips to the ER during the last two weeks. On the last visit, she was admitted for a second time, and doctors performed extensive tests to determine what was going on.
Candus was sent home a few days later after receiving news that she needed surgery.
“The doctors described the heart results and have told her a dangerous surgery is needed that could fix the issue, or possibly cause death,” the blog states.
The post asks for thoughts and prayers for the Wells family.
“We are asking that during this highly emotional weekend of Summer’s 7th birthday that, thoughts and prayers to God will be given for Candus, Don, and the Wells children,” the post says. “Compassion is of utmost importance at this time because stress could prove fatal.”
At the end of the post, the family expresses gratitude to those who have stood by them.
“Thank you from the family for everyone who supports them as they focus on Candus’s healing, the rebuilding of the house and the ultimate desire — a restoration of the Wells family together with their sons and the hopes of Summer being found alive and restored with her brothers and her parents,” the blog says.
Visit the family’s blog for more information about the health of Candus.