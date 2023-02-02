Candus Wells

The Wells family posts online about Candus's recent heart issues.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared on its blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues.

Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.

