KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Public Library held a Noonday celebration featuring games, crafts, a countdown and a balloon drop for families on New Year’s Eve.
The event drew a large group of people coming out to celebrate the arrival of the new year. This was the library’s second time hosting the event; the first Noonday celebration was held in 2019.
“Well, we wanted to celebrate New Year’s with the community, and the library can’t stay open until midnight,” library manager Markley said, “and a lot of the people we want to celebrate with also aren’t going to make it until midnight. So we thought noon time was the perfect time.”
The event included several arts and crafts activities such as making maracas, decorating crowns, coloring, and writing down New Year’s resolutions. There were also several games for the kids, including bowling, Jenga, Connect Four and golf.
Courtney Murray brought her daughter Hattie, 5, because she likes participating in all the games and activities.
Kate Woodworth, who works at the library, brought her daughter, Nora, also 5, so that she could socialize.
Jackie Keeney, who brought her niece and nephew Piper, 7, and Cooper, 4, said they were really excited when she told them about the event.
Keeney said events like this help to bring the community together.
Markley said the library wanted kids to have the opportunity to participate in the holiday.
“We don’t want the kids to miss out,” Markley said. “New Year’s is the start of something new for all of us, and we want to make sure everyone has a chance to share and to celebrate.”
A countdown was displayed during the event, and there was a balloon drop when the clock hit 12 p.m.