KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Public Library held a Noonday celebration featuring games, crafts, a countdown and a balloon drop for families on New Year’s Eve.

The event drew a large group of people coming out to celebrate the arrival of the new year. This was the library’s second time hosting the event; the first Noonday celebration was held in 2019.

