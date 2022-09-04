farmhouse.jpg

Farmhouse in the Valley will host its Fall Vendors Market next weekend.

 Contributed

ROGERSVILLE — Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Fall Vendors Market — featuring local and regional vendors, as well as special guests, meet and greets and a book signing — next weekend.

Appalachian author Chrissie Anderson Peters, who wrote “Dog Days and Dragonflies,” “Running from Crazy” and “Blue Ridge Christmas,” will be signing her books.

