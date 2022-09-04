ROGERSVILLE — Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Fall Vendors Market — featuring local and regional vendors, as well as special guests, meet and greets and a book signing — next weekend.
Appalachian author Chrissie Anderson Peters, who wrote “Dog Days and Dragonflies,” “Running from Crazy” and “Blue Ridge Christmas,” will be signing her books.
Peters has won several honors, including the Tennessee Mountain Writers Humor Award and the Emma Bell Miles Prize for Nonfiction Essay through the Mountain Heritage Literary Festival.
Another special guest at the event will be Rich Boozell, an interior designer and owner of The Acorn & Antler. Boozell specializes in a plethora of decorating services, including Christmas trees, garlands, mantles, banisters and arrangements.
He will be having a meet and greet in the dining room, where attendees can talk about holiday décor and personalized services.
The event will also feature an artist, Linda Latimer, painting in the dining area. She will be available to meet and greet attendees as well as discuss originals, prints and custom artwork.
A variety of vendors from across the region who specialize in handmade pottery, gemstone jewelry, home décor and woodworking will showcase their wares throughout the farmhouse and on the front lawn.
The market will also provide food vendors, including Braeden’s Barbeque, which will host a cookout offering grilled hamburgers and hotdogs with a lot of topping options.
Sweet treats like gourmet cakes, cupcakes and caramel apples will be available from Dipped in Kingsport. Another local business from Surgoinsville, Teas and Bees, will present assorted flavored teas and local honey.
Mowdy’s Fruit Butters from Knoxville will conduct an apple and fruit butter stir.
The event will take place on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmhouse in the Valley is located at 573 Carters Valley Loop Road in Rogersville.