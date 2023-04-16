Exchange Place Living History Farm will once again honor the arrival of spring, and the planting season, with its Spring Garden Fair.

The oldest garden fair in our region will be back for its 37th year on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, from noon until 5 p.m. The fair will be held at the 1850s farmstead, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, with no charge for anyone under the age of 12.

