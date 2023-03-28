LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

If your child asks you not to tell, take a hard look at why they are asking. If it's because they simply know the parent's reaction will be no, explore that with your co-parent privately, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q. I have been divorced for six years. My son is 14. When he wants to tell me something important, he starts the sentence with, “Mom, don’t tell Dad, but…” I promise him I won’t say a thing, but I feel very guilty not letting his dad in on some of the conversations. Since my son says he prefers to be with me, the last thing I want to do is betray his trust.

What’s good ex-etiquette?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you