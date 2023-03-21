LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

Q. My kids love to take pictures, and when their mom and I were together we had pictures they took of us on vacations, joking around, whatever, all over the house. We have been broken up about seven months, and my kids came home from their mother’s home (the home in which we used to live together) saying that their mom had torn me out of all the pictures around the house but continued to display them. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. I remember a client confiding that their ex had torn out his face in all of their pictures and replaced them with faces of celebrities. So, there was mom skiing with Brad Pitt, at a cocktail party with George Clooney. The kids at first thought it was funny, but as time went on, they took it personally. That was their dad who was torn out of the pictures. Mom always said she never badmouthed dad, yet, in my opinion, although it was amusing, this was much worse.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.

