Do your best to be on time for your child's activities. She may not be able to fully relax until you get there, and it will help her to know where you are sitting before a play begins. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Q. I recently attended my daughter’s Christmas ballet recital. She had a great part, the dancing Christmas fairy. I got there late, and the lights had already dimmed, so it was difficult to see. I did notice my ex and tried to sit nearby, even though our breakup was messy, and we are barely speaking. She has recently remarried. When the lights came up at intermission, I realized I was sitting next to my ex’s new in-laws. I’m sure they have heard all sorts of terrible stuff about me, and I was very uncomfortable. I didn’t know what to say to them. How should I have responded? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. First, in the future, do your best to be on time to your child’s activities. She may not be able to fully relax until you get there, and it will help her to know where you are sitting before the play begins.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.

