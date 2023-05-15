BLOUNTVILLE — The Tri-Cities Rotary Club recently received an unexpected visit from a brother and sister, whose lemonade stand is dedicated to combating polio worldwide.

Eleven-year-old Ethan Owen and his 8-year-old sister Nora set up their lemonade stand, Ethan and Nora’s Fresh Squeeze, in October during Folk Fest in downtown Kingsport to raise money for Rotary’s Polio Plus program. The two presented an oversized check to the Tri-Cities Rotary Club in early April.

For more information about the Tri-Cities Rotary Club, visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

