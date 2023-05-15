Entrepreneur Lauren Glass, founder of RPL University, was guest speaker at the Tri-Cities Rotary Club. She is joined by President Elect Mary Ellen Miller and young entrepreneurs Nora Owen, 8, and Ethan Owen, 11. Glass encouraged the youngsters to keep on raising money for Polio Plus with their lemonade stand, which took in $250 for Polio Plus last fall.
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tri-Cities Rotary Club recently received an unexpected visit from a brother and sister, whose lemonade stand is dedicated to combating polio worldwide.
Eleven-year-old Ethan Owen and his 8-year-old sister Nora set up their lemonade stand, Ethan and Nora’s Fresh Squeeze, in October during Folk Fest in downtown Kingsport to raise money for Rotary’s Polio Plus program. The two presented an oversized check to the Tri-Cities Rotary Club in early April.
“Rotary International is committed to eradicating polio across the world and, in fact, celebrates World Immunization Week April 24-30,” said Tri-Cities Rotary Club’s President-Elect Mary Ellen Miller. “For these young people to see the importance of helping many children from other countries, who they do not know and will likely never meet, is so impressive. They truly have a heart for service which is what Rotary is all about.”
Ethan and Nora’s menu features a variety of specialty drinks, which they call the secret to their success. Along with their plain lemonade, the two sell the “Arnold PAL-mer,” a mix of their lemonade and Pal’s iced tea, the “Hulk,” a matcha-infused lemonade and more.
“Mandy and I have been blown away watching Ethan and Nora and their friends make an impact in the world,” said Phil Owen, Ethan and Nora’s father. “They made their mission ‘to quench thirst and create smiles,’ and they are living that out. They’ve contributed over $2,000 so far to charitable causes. We are proud that they chose to impact the world through Rotary’s ‘Polio Plus’ initiative this year!” Phil Owen is also a member and former president of the Tri-Cities Rotary Club.
Members of Rotary International have given more than $2.6 billion and countless volunteer hours to the fight to end polio. With the help of their partners, Rotary immunizes over 400 million children each year.
The Tri-Cities Rotary Club meets every Monday at Northeast State Community College at noon. Visitors are welcome. The second Monday of each month is dedicated to serving the Second Harvest Food Bank for their “Power of One Hour” program.
For more information about the Tri-Cities Rotary Club, visit them on Facebook and Instagram.