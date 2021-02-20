KINGSPORT — Black History Month and contributions of African Americans will take a virtual center stage Monday night, along with young people vying to win an oratorical contest.
Eastman Chemical Co. will recognize high school students during its annual Black History Oratorical Contest, to be viewable online starting at 6 p.m. on Monday.
The top five students will read their essays during the virtual event that will be streamed on Eastman’s Facebook page.
The finalists are Rhees Christian, Dobyns-Bennett; Carmen Palileo, Science Hill; Layla Russell, Dobyns-Bennett; Hunter Scott, Dobyns-Bennett; and Eliza Smith, Volunteer.
The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. Second place will receive $500; third place, $300; and fourth and fifth places, $250.
Joy Fulkerson, East Tennessee State University; Jane Honeycutt, Northeast State Community College; Brad Belote, Eastman Corporate Communications; and Gerri Harrison, a retired teacher from Kingsport City Schools, will serve as judges.
The annual Black History Oratorical Contest provides local high school students with an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of African American contributors to the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). It also provides the students with an opportunity to improve their writing, communications, public speaking and leadership skills.
Thirty-five students submitted essays for consideration. Eligible participants are high school students in the Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia region as of Oct. 1, 2020. Orators will be ranked on a point scale based on diction, tone, pronunciation and creativity.