GATE CITY — Mac McClung may have won the attention of viewers across the world in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest recently, but his mother, Lenoir, recognized her son’s talent when he was still a preschooler.
“I’d say (age) 3 or 4,” she recalled. “He was different. He was very different. He had an unusual way that he could do things other kids couldn’t.
“His eye-hand coordination was off the charts — just his ability to do things with short notice. He was even a great dancer as a young kid. He could mimic almost anything and figure it out pretty quickly. I knew pretty young that he could be special at whatever he chose, whether that be football, basketball, drawing or gymnastics. He could do about anything if he set his mind to it.”
Mac McClung has been known by many basketball fanatics since 2016, when he was a junior at Gate City. That season, he earned all-state honors and was named the district player of the year. McClung joined the Gate City varsity team as a freshman in 2014. His high school coach, Scott Vermillion, realized his potential when McClung was in middle school, yet he continued to exceed expectations.
“In the seventh grade, we saw that this kid was going to be good,” Vermillion said. “I thought to myself that he will be a varsity player as a freshman. Then, as a freshman, he didn’t start his first game. He came off the bench and scored 17 (points). I said he’s got to start. He was one of our better players as a freshman. He started every game since. As a sophomore, we saw that he was going to be a Division I college basketball player. As a senior, we thought he was going to be big-time.”
McClung’s transition to the NBA from Gate City, however, has been anything but a straightforward path. He started his collegiate career at Georgetown in the fall of 2018. After two seasons, McClung transferred to Texas Tech, where he played his junior collegiate season. In May 2021, he confirmed via Twitter that he would be joining the NBA draft.
He went undrafted. However, he did earn a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021 Summer League team, which led to several contracts while in the NBA. He has primarily been in the NBA G League and earned the 2021-22 NBA G League Rookie of the Year title.
McClung has also seen time on an NBA court while being a member of the Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors. On Feb. 14, he signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. This type of contract allows athletes to play for both the NBA team and their G League affiliate. For the 76ers, that team is the Delaware Blue Coats.
McClung joining the dunk contest was first made public in January. This itself made history because he was the first G League player ever to participate in the event, let alone win it. McClung put on a show for NBA fans, the judges giving him a perfect 50.0 in three of his four dunks. In his sole dunk that was not a 50.0, he earned a 49.8.
Vermillion could not contain his excitement for his former player.
“I was watching with my wife at home,” Vermillion said. “We obviously were excited. But when he hit the first dunk, I found myself jumping up and down and my wife doing the same thing. We scared our dog to death. We saw 50s go across the board, and I said, ‘He’s going to win this thing.’ ”
The excitement expanded far beyond Gate City. Lenoir McClung was in Utah for the event. She said seeing her son participate in and win the dunk contest was something that she will cherish forever.
“It was probably one of the most exciting and electrifying moments I have felt in a long time,” she said. “But I wasn’t surprised. Mac’s practice, he doesn’t take it lightly. He was ready for the moment. He’s been practicing for this. Again, it was something I’m so glad I got to witness. I felt so blessed, and I feel so lucky that I got to see my kid at the moment of his life.”
On what ended up being the winning dunk, Mac donned a Gate City basketball jersey with his high school number, zero, on it. This gesture was not lost on many in the region. Lenoir McClung and Vermillion were no exception. They both said McClung won’t forget where he came from.
“It was such a humbling, proud mom and dad moment when he put it on,” Lenoir McClung said. “It was different. Gate City has always been in his thoughts at some point. It was just surreal. It brought me back to the state championship. It brought me back to that little boy who wanted to do something great. He’s always wanted to do something for Gate City. He’ll never forget Gate City.”
“That one brought tears to a lot of people in our community,” Vermillion said. “Actual tears. My wife teared up a little bit. My son said he felt like crying. It was an emotional moment when I saw it, then a proud moment right after that.
“It tells you how much of an impact that this place had on him and how much he cares about his community. He tells me often that these years here were still the most memorable moments in his life.”