Thousands of lights will herald the return of a downtown Johnson City tradition in 2021.
The Candy Land Christmas will feature magical displays, 152 Christmas trees, a holiday market and much more, according to a press release from Connect Downtown Johnson City. The organization is hosting the event in collaboration with the city and Visit Johnson City.
The celebration will kick off Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. with a grand lighting event in the heart of downtown. During the grand lighting event, attendees will enjoy a musical performance from the Indian Trail Intermediate School Chorus at King Commons Park and the First Christian Church Choir at Founders Park.
The Christmas trees will be illuminated every evening until Jan. 2.
In December last year, the Blue Plum Organization hosted “Christmas in the Park” at Founders Park, an event that featured 65 holiday trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Thanks to presenting sponsor Bank of Tennessee, Candy Land Christmas will more than double in size from last year, featuring 152 holiday trees, 150 of which are decorated by either local businesses or nonprofit organizations. Together, organizers say, these trees will help tell the story of the community.
This year, holiday trees will transform Founders Park into the Gumdrop Forest and King Commons into Cupcake Commons. By expanding their Christmas footprint, organizers say, they will welcome more visitors to the event and allow for ample space for social distancing and safe holiday ventures.
Connect Downtown Johnson City expects Candy Land Christmas to be a boon to downtown Johnson City during the holiday season. The organization encourages families to visit downtown to walk through greenspaces, eat at local restaurants and shop at small businesses.
“We anticipate this event will fuel our local businesses and support our district,” the press release said. “Candy Land Christmas is more than just two parks filled with Christmas decorations — it’s a community event that brings everyone together, creates a lifetime of memories, and is now a great annual tradition.”
Event sponsors include Bank of Tennessee, Evans and Evans Real Estate Agents Cortney Stewart and Amanda Westbrook, Gabriel’s Christmas, TownView Senior Living, SaladWorks and BrightRidge Broadband.
More information is available at downtownjc.com/candylandchristmas.