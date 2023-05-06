religion column

An excellent wife who can find? She is far more precious than jewels. The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain. She does him good, and not harm, all the days of her life. ... She opens her hands to the poor and reaches out her hands to the needy. ... Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.

...Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’ ... A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. (Proverbs 31:10-12, 20, 25-26, 28-29, 30b)

Doug Tweed and his wife Christie founded Friends of the King Ministries. Readers may reach Doug by visiting the website friendsofthe kingministries.org.

