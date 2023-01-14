religion column

“Whoever has my commandments and keeps them, he (or she) it is who loves me. And he who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I will love him and manifest myself to him.” (John 14:21)

God loves us unconditionally. When something is unconditional, it is absolute and without exception. It is — or it will happen — regardless of what else happens or what you do.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Doug Tweed and his wife Christie founded Friends of the King Ministries. Readers may reach

Doug by visiting the website friendsoftheking

ministries.org.