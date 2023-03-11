religion column

In your anger do not sin. Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold. …. And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, with whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:26-27, 30-32 NIV)

I have been engaged in “prayer and counsel” ministry and mediation of family conflicts for 25 years. The most destructive single force I have encountered in people’s lives is unresolved anger.

Doug Tweed and his wife Christie founded Friends of the King Ministries. Readers may reach

Doug by visiting the

website friendsofthe

kingministries.org.