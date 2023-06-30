“He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.” (Psalm 23:3)

“Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness...” (Matthew 6:33)

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Doug Tweed and his wife Christie founded Friends of the King Ministries. Readers may reach Doug by visiting the website friendsofthe kingministries.org.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you