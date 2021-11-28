Rescue Fund donations at $900
The Times News Rescue Fund has received $900 in donations.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Donors include: Michael Brake, $100; anonymous, $50; Col. and Mrs. Patrick Shull in memory of Dr. and Mrs. James E. Shull, $500; Stephen Gossett, $100; Judy Pomeroy, $50; and Peggy Grommons, $100.