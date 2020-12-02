The Times News Rescue Fund provides food assistance for the holidays.
Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. Rescue Fund families are screened by social services agencies in Virginia and by the Kingsport Salvation Army in its service area.
More than 800 families in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee will benefit from money raised through the Times News Rescue Fund.
All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Rescue Fund donations received total $1,736 so far. Donors include: Slater Auction and Realty Group, $936; Michael Brake, $100; anonymous, $50; Col. Patrick Shull, $500; Employees of Six Rivers Media in memory of Paul Edward Mays, $50; and Noah Bledsoe, $100.