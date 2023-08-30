PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights, part of the Harvest Festival, has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Award for Best Theme Park Halloween Event.
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights, presented by Covenant Health, started in 2017 and has been one of the park’s most popular events, a release from Dollywood said. The experience involves thousands of intricately carved pumpkins throughout the park.
The Harvest Festival, which starts on Sept. 20 and runs until Oct. 30, provides family fun and longer park hours. The park stays open during the festival until 9 p.m. to allow families more time to enjoy the Great Pumpkin LumiNights.
The festival also includes live entertainment and special festival food.
Anyone is eligible to vote and can vote once per day per device. Nominees for all categories are chosen by an expert panel comprised of USA Today editors, 10Best.com editors, relevant expert contributors and more. The USA Today contest, which now is live, runs through Monday, Sept. 18.
Artists from a number of genres will offer hundreds of performances throughout the festival, while visiting craftspeople display their talents for guests to see, the release said. Special harvest-themed menu items from Dollywood’s award-winning culinary team will also be available.
For more information about Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Harvest Festival, please visit www.dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.
