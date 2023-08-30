Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin Luminights

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights, part of the Harvest Festival, has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Award for Best Theme Park Halloween Event.

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights, presented by Covenant Health, started in 2017 and has been one of the park’s most popular events, a release from Dollywood said. The experience involves thousands of intricately carved pumpkins throughout the park.

