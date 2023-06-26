PIGEON FORGE— Dollywood announced that it would begin accepting reservations for its newest resort property, HeartSong Lodge and Resort, for November dates.

Reservations for Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort opened on June 26, with the earliest availability on November 3, 2023.

