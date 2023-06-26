PIGEON FORGE— Dollywood announced that it would begin accepting reservations for its newest resort property, HeartSong Lodge and Resort, for November dates.
Reservations for Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort opened on June 26, with the earliest availability on November 3, 2023.
Dollywood officials said the new resort would offer welcoming hospitality and great service.
“The opening of the booking window really starts to make things feel real,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. “To know we’re just a few short months away from welcoming our first guests to this magnificent new property is really exciting. Each time I walk through HeartSong Lodge & Resort, it changes and evolves so much; it causes my anticipation of opening day to increase more and more. I believe everyone is going to be in awe as soon as they walk through the front doors. The hardest decision for our guests probably is going to be trying to decide which of our world-class resorts to stay at next!”
The 302-room resort will offer spacious accommodations and wonderful amenities. Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort will also embrace the outdoors with high ceilings, exposed beams and natural layered textures.
The five-story resort has lodging options for both families and couples, with spacious family suites and bunk rooms. The resort also has themed rooms and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. In addition, many rooms include balconies with beautiful views of the property.
The resort will also feature four-story lantern-inspired windows in the atrium and epic indoor and outdoor pools.
Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort also has 26,000 feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space. This includes the two-story HeartSong Event Center, as well as numerous meeting spaces and an event lawn.
Guests can experience new dining options from resort chefs in the full-service restaurant, lounge, private dining room and Songbird Market Grab and Go eatery. Also, the Honeysuckle and Pine Storied Goods and Mercantile offers unique gifts and treasured keepsakes.
All Dollywood resort guests receive priority access to the parks as well as early access on Saturday and TimeSaver passes. This will require valid park admission.