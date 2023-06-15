PIGEON FORGE— Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration will offer many experiences for guests, including new and fan-favorite shows, great entertainment, themed décor, three Imagination Playhouse shows and new culinary food options.
The celebration will take place starting Saturday and will continue until Aug. 6. It will also feature extended park hours, with the park closing at 9:30 p.m.
A guest favorite, Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights will return bigger and brighter. The drone and firework show is a first-of-its-kind theme park spectacle that combines 500 high-tech drones with a world-class firework extravaganza.
Sweet Summer Nights will also have two nightly dance parties featuring a DJ and energetic dancers in Wildwood Grove. Also near the party’s conclusion, drones operated by Dollywood’s partner Droniso will launch into the air for an unforgettable display.
The Gazillion Bubble Show will also return and provide a fun, unpredictable experience for the whole family.
Dollywood’s Summer Celebration will also feature two interactive water shows. Liquid Beats brings together dozens of water hoses to create a fountain. During the show, a landscaping-themed percussion troupe maintains the natural beauty of the smokies.
The Hydro Jive Junction features a musical maintenance worker trying to repair a faulty fire hydrant. Dancing ensues as the hydrant turns into a refreshing sprinkler as the cast sings and dances to familiar favorites, such as “Signing in the Rain” and “Splish Splash.”
Musical entertainment will also be a part of Dollywood’s Summer festival, with both The Tones and Good Vibes performing in the park.
Dollywood will also be filled with themed décor like the kite sky and larger-than-life activities such as jumbo backyard games, the parachute play party, noodle takeover and the bubble foam zone.
Two new experiences arriving at Dollywood during the Summer Celebration are the Oscillation and Noodleville. Oscillation features giant crystals that act as a musical instruments, and Noodleville is a walkthrough experience showcasing 520 pool noodles in a 12 ft. by 24 ft. area.
The Imagination Playhouse is back with three shows based on three favorite books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This season's shows are “Coat of Many Colors,” “Violet the Pilot,” and “The Little Engine That Could.” The shows feature sing-along songs, and all guests can enjoy decorative and interactive photo opportunities before each show.
Dollywood’s culinary team is cooking up new summer foods, including hibachi skillet chicken, ultimate pork rind nachos, and an antipasto salad. They also have new desserts, including a smores funnel cake, refreshing paleta in a mango, and cookies and cream flavor.
The DreamMore Resort and Spa will also have live entertainment, family activities, spa specials and more.