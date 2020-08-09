Dogwood Garden Club presents Beautiful Blooms exhibit

BIG STONE GAP — What’s in your garden sanctuary? That’s the question taking center stage next weekend when the Dogwood Garden Club of Big Stone Gap hosts its Beautiful Blooms flower exhibit at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.
The exhibit, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, and 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, will be held in the museum’s Victorian parlor. There is no charge to visit the exhibit, however, regular admission rates ($5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 6-12) apply to tour the museum.
Participants will be required to social distance from anyone not from the same household. Face coverings are required to enter the museum.
“What’s in your Garden Sanctuary” will focus on the native plants and flowers homeowners should plant in their yards if they want to entice butterflies, bees and birds into their flower gardens.
The Dogwood Garden Club is dedicated to community beautification throughout the town of Big Stone Gap. To learn more about the Beautiful Blooms exhibit, call the museum at (276) 523-1322.