Jerry Zezima with toy poodle Bunker. Bunker works at Bridge Lane Tasting Room, where he enthusiastically greets the customers.

 Delia Sarich/TNS

When I think of the dogs I’ve had in my life — my boyhood pooch, Daisy; my adulthood companion, Lizzie; and my granddog, Maggie — the thing I remember best is they were always happy to see me. And they proved it by barking excitedly and slobbering all over my pants.

They were the world’s greatest greeters. If they had worked in a restaurant, in which case the joint would have closed the next day because they ate all the profits, they’d be called maitre dogs.

Jerry Zezima writes a humor column for Tribune News Service and is the author of six books. His latest is “One for the Ageless: How to Stay Young and Immature Even If You’re Really Old.” Email: JerryZ111@optonline.net. Blog: jerryzezima.blogspot.com.