Getting a baby to try new food is sometimes difficult and even detrimental to the cleanliness of your kitchen. I made my young child eat a Brussels sprout and she vomited immediately afterwards, splattering onto others’ plates. I never did that again! Do you readily accept what you are given to eat, or are you a picky eater?
Sweet foods fuel my appetite. If I eat a milk chocolate- covered caramel or a fresh Krispy Kreme donut, my taste buds want additional helpings. After my 1-year-old granddaughter ate her first M&M, she began to grab that container from the cabinet and say, “more?” When you experience pleasure from tasting something, you develop an appetite for it.
Feeding on God is similar to ingesting favorite foods. When I immerse myself in the Bible and spend quality time with the Lord, the effects (immediate and later) are so good that I desire more. “How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth!” (Psalm 119:103)
David enjoyed his experiences with God and encouraged everyone to, “Taste and see that the Lord is good.” (Psalm 34:8)
When we avoid certain foods (anything chocolate) for a while, we won’t crave them. Likewise, when we neglect to read God’s Word, we grow apart from Him and get used to being without the gratification. We miss out on getting to know Him better and lose an opportunity for God to speak personally to us.
In elementary school, I struggled with reading an older version of the Bible that sounded like Shakespeare. I didn’t like reading it because it was difficult to understand. But when I tried a different version and also a study Bible with life applications, I was able to comprehend the text better and the words started to penetrate my heart. (Hebrews 4:12)
It became food for my soul. Don’t ever limit the Holy Spirit’s work in people’s lives through different versions of the Bible.
Repeatedly digesting small amounts of food has a better outcome than one large meal, especially for those who lack an appetite.
The same principle works for reading the Bible. You don’t eat a week’s worth of meals at one time; similarly, you can’t absorb a massive amount of reading material all in one sitting. Eat the words of God a little at a time. Chew on what you read. Swallow what you need to apply to your life. Enjoy the aftertaste.
Jesus identified Himself as the Bread of Life. “He who comes to me will never go hungry, and he who believes in me will never be thirsty.” (John 6:35)
The Lord satisfies our hunger and thirst. He not only fills that empty feeling in us, He also gives our lives meaning and purpose. Those who fail to spend private devotional time with God, which nurtures the relationship, don’t know what they’re missing (encouragement, insight, inner peace, joy, and even excitement).
An appetite is a gift from God. While it’s necessary for the consumption of foods for sustenance, it’s also essential to regularly feed on God’s Word to receive nutrition for your soul. Jesus’ bread gives vitality to your spiritual body like physical food gives energy to your human body.
Have you developed an appetite for anything that’s detrimental to your health? The world spreads an attractive buffet, but it deceives and entices you to consume harmful things. Discernment and God’s help is needed to resist all the misleading temptations.
Meanwhile, you’re unconditionally invited to come to the Lord’s banquet and dine on His food. The feast He spreads before you is always fresh and filling. His spiritual meals supply God’s goodness with access to an abundant life. So, will you include the Bible in your family’s nourishment this school year?
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.
