One of my pet peeves is someone saying, “heaven gained an angel” concerning someone’s death. While the effort to be comforting is appreciated, the statement isn’t true; humans do not turn into angels. Perhaps people got that idea from watching movies.
What does the Bible say about angels? Angels are mentioned around 108 times in the Old Testament and 165 times in the New Testament. God created countless angels with a will and ability to express emotions like joy and longing. These spiritual beings were made with purpose for serving, glorifying and praising God.
According to the Bible, angels report to God, obey Him, and observe, help, protect and minister to God’s people. They cared for Jesus after His temptation (Colossians 1:16; Job 1:6, 2:1, 38:6-7; Luke 15:10; 1 Peter 1:12; Psalm 103:20-21 and Matthew 4:11).
The Bible gives two names of God’s obedient angels: Michael the warrior archangel, and Gabriel the messenger. Other angels had various tasks. God placed cherubim to guard the tree of life. An angel protected Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in Nebuchadnezzar’s blazing furnace. God sent an angel to shut the lions’ mouths when Daniel was thrown into their den. An angel deliberately touched Elijah and provided food for him (after running from Jezebel). An angel delivered Peter from prison, and one strengthened Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Do guardian angels exist? Jesus implied that children have angels in heaven, but it’s unknown if a special angel is assigned to each person. Angels [plural] carried Lazarus’ soul to Abraham’s side, and Jesus said He could have called 12 legions (72,000) during His arrest. David wrote, “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways” (Matthew 18:10, 26:53; Luke 16:22; and Psalm 91:11).
Perhaps these spiritual beings are invisible for a reason. People are so infatuated with angels and awed at their presence that even John fell at one’s feet to worship. But they’re not to be worshipped because they are fellow servants of God. John heard 10,000 times 10,000 angels sing around the throne of God (Revelation 22:8-9, 5:11-12).
Yet, occasionally God wants angels to be seen. God opened Balaam’s eyes to see an angel with sword drawn standing in his path (Numbers 22:31). Gabriel appeared to Daniel, Zachariah and Mary (Jesus’ mother), delivering messages from God. One angel announcing Jesus’ birth, and then multitudes of angels praising God appeared to shepherds. An angel rolled back the stone in front of Jesus’ tomb, terrifying the guards.
Angels have sometimes taken a human form when they interact with people. An angel-looking man appeared to Samson’s mother and father. The Lord and two angels appeared to Abraham as men and ate a meal with him, and two angels protected Lot from his friends before leading him out of Sodom. Mary Magdalene saw and talked to an angel at Jesus’ tomb.
Scripture also reveals that angels are powerful. David saw the angel who struck down 70,000 of his people. One night, an angel annihilated 185,000 Assyrians gathered for war against Israel. Angels are called “mighty ones who do his bidding, who obey his word” (Psalm 103:20). They are “stronger and more powerful” than humans (2 Peter 2:11; Matthew 28:2). Furthermore, angels use their power to battle against Satan’s demonic forces (Daniel 10:13; Revelation 12:7, 20:1–3).
Satan, an evil angel whose pride led him to rebel against God, and the angels who followed him (demons) are still under God’s authority. And they’re doomed to the lake of fire. At the end of time, evil will be destroyed forever. There will be a new heaven and earth, and believers will live eternally with the Lord. Will angels be there, too?
We’ve heard stories of believers seeing angels right before they die, and of the room becoming brighter at that moment. People have reported angels (in human form) who appear and help people, and then suddenly disappear. Furthermore, Hebrews 13:2 reveals that people have entertained angels without knowing it.
The spirit world is alive and active. You might have already seen an angel without knowing so.